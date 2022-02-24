Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Priyanka Chopra Shades Rosie O’Donnell’s Public Apology Over Name Drama: ‘We All Deserve’ Respect

February 23, 2022
priyanka-chopra-shades-rosie-o’donnell’s-public-apology-over-name-drama:-‘we-all-deserve’-respect
Written by
0

See Message

February 23, 2022 11:08PM EST

Priyanka Chopra suggested that Rosie O’Donnell ‘take the time to google my name’ before issuing her public apology on TikTok.

Priyanka Chopra has responded to Rosie O’Donnell’s attempt to apologize for mistakingly believing that author Deepak Chopra was her father. Priyanka took to her Instagram Story (via UsWeekly) to address Rosie’s TikTok apology on Wednesday, Feb. 23 and it’s safe to say she wasn’t impressed by it. “I have never taken myself so seriously to think everyone would know who I am, or my work for that matter,” she wrote. “But if you wanted to make a public apology for a very awkward private encounter, I think probably best to take the time to google my name before doing it or even try to reach out directly.”

Priyanka Chopra, Rosie O'DonnellPriyanka Chopra and Rosie O’Donnell. (David Fisher/Shutterstock for BAFTA/Invision/AP/)

“We ALL deserve to be respected for our unique individuality and not to be referred to as ‘someone’ or ‘wife’ especially in a sincere apology,” the Quantico actress continued. “If we can learn to respect our differences in an authentic was, the world we raise our children in will be amazing.” She also went on to relay that not all Chopras are the same just like how all people with the last name Smith aren’t related to Will Smith. 

Priyanka’s reaction comes after Rosie apologized for the incident on TikTok. The A League Of Their Own actress stated that the experience was “awkward” and that she was sure Priyanka must have been “sick of that” happening, as she was sure this wasn’t the first time. She stated that she f–ked up and when she apologized,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

boston-mayor-janey-signs-order-for-indigenous-peoples-day

Boston Mayor Janey Signs Order For Indigenous Peoples Day

October 10, 2021
lee-pace's-shirtless-photos-are-confusing-people-for-this-reason

Lee Pace's Shirtless Photos Are Confusing People for This Reason

November 6, 2021
guess-who-this-cutie-with-a-canine-turned-into!

Guess Who This Cutie With A Canine Turned Into!

October 23, 2020