priyanka-chopra-shades-rosie-o’donnell’s-public-apology-over-name-drama:-‘we-all-deserve’-respect

See Message

February 23, 2022 11:08PM EST

Priyanka Chopra suggested that Rosie O’Donnell ‘take the time to google my name’ before issuing her public apology on TikTok.

Priyanka Chopra has responded to Rosie O’Donnell’s attempt to apologize for mistakingly believing that author Deepak Chopra was her father. Priyanka took to her Instagram Story (via UsWeekly) to address Rosie’s TikTok apology on Wednesday, Feb. 23 and it’s safe to say she wasn’t impressed by it. “I have never taken myself so seriously to think everyone would know who I am, or my work for that matter,” she wrote. “But if you wanted to make a public apology for a very awkward private encounter, I think probably best to take the time to google my name before doing it or even try to reach out directly.”

Priyanka Chopra and Rosie O’Donnell. (David Fisher/Shutterstock for BAFTA/Invision/AP/)

“We ALL deserve to be respected for our unique individuality and not to be referred to as ‘someone’ or ‘wife’ especially in a sincere apology,” the Quantico actress continued. “If we can learn to respect our differences in an authentic was, the world we raise our children in will be amazing.” She also went on to relay that not all Chopras are the same just like how all people with the last name Smith aren’t related to Will Smith.

Priyanka’s reaction comes after Rosie apologized for the incident on TikTok. The A League Of Their Own actress stated that the experience was “awkward” and that she was sure Priyanka must have been “sick of that” happening, as she was sure this wasn’t the first time. She stated that she f–ked up and when she apologized,

» Read Full Article