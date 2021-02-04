prosecutors-claim-kyle-rittenhouse-violated-his-bond

Published 15 hours ago

Prosecutors are urging the Kenosha County Court to issue an arrest warrant for Kyle Rittenhouse and want his bond hiked by $200,000. They claim the 18-year-old violated his bond agreement by not informing the court when he moved from his listed home address.

Rittenhouse paid a $2 million bail for his release from jail last November partially through donations from supporters. He’s been charged with homicide for shooting and killing two Black Lives Matter protesters and injuring a third during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer.

According to TMJ4, Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office argued in a motion filed Wednesday (February 3) that the teen violated the conditions of his current bond by failing to update his address with the court in time, resulting in the court being prevented from monitoring his whereabouts.

Mark Richards, Rittenhouse’s defense attorney, wrote in a motion in objection to the bond increase Wednesday evening that Rittenhouse and his family have received numerous death threats since the Kenosha shooting. Richards argues that it led the family to move to an undisclosed “safe house” not listed in the bond agreement.

In their motion, prosecutors claim Rittenhouse’s initial agreement listed his address in Antioch, Illinois, requiring him to provide written notice to the court within 48 hours of any change of address.

On August 25 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Rittenhouse allegedly killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26. He also injured 26-year-old Gaige Grosskreutz. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Grosskreutiz and the parents of Huber each served $10 million claim notices with both the city and county. Claim notices are usually precursors to lawsuits.

