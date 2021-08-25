proud-boys-leader-sentenced-for-burning-blm-banner

UPDATED ON : AUGUST 24, 2021 / 08:50 PM

Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, a Proud Boys leader, has been sentenced to prison for burning a Black Lives Matter banner in Washington, D.C. in December of 2020.

According to NBC News, after pleading guilty in June, on Aug. 23 Tarrio was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Harold Cushenberg to a total of 155 days for burning the banner. Judge Cushenberg said the 37-year-old “did not credibly express genuine remorse.”

According to CNN, Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, who is from Miami and identifies as a first-generation Cuban immigrant, was arrested after burning a Black Lives Matter banner taken from a Black church on Dec. 12. That same day, two Black churches in Washington D.C., whose histories stretch back to the pre-Civil War era, were also vandalized.

RELATED: Trump’s Racism On Full Display At First Debate, Tells Proud Boys to ‘Stand By’

CNN reports Tarrio took responsibility for burning the sign on social media, writing, “Come get me if you feel like what I did was wrong. We’ll let the public decide.”

Founded in 2016, The Proud Boys have gained a reputation over the past few years as a group of violent misogynist, racist, anti-semitic, islamophobic bullies who have been involved in conflicts at a number of social and political events across the country. They are classified by the FBI as an extremist group and many progressive organizations label them as a hate group.

The Proud Boys claim to have chapters in the U.K., Norway, Canada and Australia, according to Quartz.com. On their website, they also say they have a presence in places as far as Israel,

» Read Full Article