Here’s a verrrry good girl with a little extra pep in her steps … she was born with 6 legs but veterinarians say the pooch is miraculously beating the odds. This newborn Aussie-border collie mix named Miracle but who also goes by Skipper was born… » Read Full Articles
Puppy Born with 6 Legs in Oklahoma Doing Surprisingly Well
by Cliché Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Cliché
