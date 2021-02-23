Celebrities

Puppy Born with 6 Legs in Oklahoma Doing Surprisingly Well

by Tuesday, February 23, 2021
puppy-born-with-6-legs-in-oklahoma-doing-surprisingly-well

Here’s a verrrry good girl with a little extra pep in her steps … she was born with 6 legs but veterinarians say the pooch is miraculously beating the odds. This newborn Aussie-border collie mix named Miracle but who also goes by Skipper was born…  » Read Full Articles

No tags
I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

← Previous post

Ted Cruz Reveals Wife Heidi Is ‘Pissed’ About Their Leaked Group Texts About Cancún On Podcast