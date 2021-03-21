quavo-and-saweetie’s-families-are-getting-into-it

Published 17 hours ago

The confirmed news of Quavo and Saweetie breaking up hit the internet on Friday (March 19), and the effects of their very-public split are beginning to flare up, even in their own families.

Quavo’s sister Kashara appeared charged up and ready to air out some negative energy between the families. Last night (March 19), Shara, posted a message on IG, stating, “I see how this is turning into a bash fest towards my brother and that ain’t about to happen at all.” She continued with, “none of ya’ll know how Saweetie is in real life but I do and it ain’t good.”

The heat continued to rise when Saweetie’s Aunt Whitty responded to Shara’s post today (March 20), saying, “Now now! Do we need Whitty to start airing this MF out??? I’m not gone be half as nice as ol Shara! What she not gonna do is speak ill of my niece, I get very disrespectful about mine,” Whitty tweeted.

Talkin bout she been quiet long enough. Girl it ain’t even been 24 hours. GTFOH

— ⚡️WHITTY⚡️ (@whittyharp) March 20, 2021

Whitty continued her barrage of tweets, adding in IG clips of Shara accepting and showing appreciation for gifts she accepted from Saweetie.

Shara showed no signs of backing down and continued with tweets of her own.

“Who is this Whitty B—h I don’t know s–t bout you and you don’t know s–t bout me but I do know tour niece is a self centered b—h who know body likes!,” she tweeted. She added, “I don’t like drama at all!!! But f–k with my family and it’s on!!

