queen-elizabeth-rocks-bright-pink-lipstick-on-96th-birthday-cruise-to-sandringham:-photos

Image Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Queen Elizabeth can rock bright shades with the best of them! The monarch, who celebrated her 96th birthday on April 21, was seen enjoying a leisurely drive from the passenger’s seat of a Range Rover as photographers looked on. In the photos, she rocked a vibrant shade of bright pink lipstick perfect for a private birthday celebration, a pair of sunglasses, and elegant, simple earrings. She traveled from Windsor Castle to the family gathering spot on April 20, according to People, where the royal family typically holds their Christmas celebrations.

Queen Elizabeth is seen on her 96th Birthday at Wood Farm Sandringham,

on Apr 21, 2022. (Terry Harris/Shutterstock)

The Queen’s Royal Family Twitter and Instagram pages also featured an adorable throwback pic of the monarch at just 2 years old, which pointed out the historic nature of the occasion. “Happy Birthday Your Majesty!” the April 21 posts read. “Today as The Queen turns 96, we’re sharing this photograph of the young Princess Elizabeth aged 2. Then, in 1928, it was never expected she would be Queen, and this year Her Majesty is celebrating her #PlatinumJubilee – a first in British history.”

Ahead of her birthday, a regal portrait of the queen at Windsor Castle with her two white fell ponies was released and posted to the Royal Family’s social media accounts, as well. “Ahead of The Queen’s 96th Birthday tomorrow, @royalwindsorhorseshow have released a new photograph of Her Majesty with two of her fell ponies, Bybeck Katie and Bybeck Nightingale,” the post reads.

