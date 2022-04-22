Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Queen Elizabeth Rocks Bright Pink Lipstick On 96th Birthday Cruise To Sandringham: Photos

April 22, 2022
queen-elizabeth-rocks-bright-pink-lipstick-on-96th-birthday-cruise-to-sandringham:-photos
Written by
0

View gallery

Queen Elizabeth II Queen Elizabeth II opens the Royal National ENT and Eastman Hospitals, London, UK - 19 Feb 2020

Queen Elizabeth II goes out on her 96th Birthday,Sandringham, Kings Lynn Queen Elizabeth II spends her 96th Birthday at Wood Farm Sandringham, UK - 21 Apr 2022

This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder. Mandatory Credit: Photo by henrydallalphotography/PA Wire/Shutterstock (12902857a) This new portrait of Queen Elizabeth II has been released by The Royal Windsor Horse Show to mark the occasion of her 96th birthday. Queen Elizabeth II holds her Fell ponies, Bybeck Nightingale (right) and Bybeck Katie Queen Elizabeth II's 96th Birthday, Windsor, UK - 20 Apr 2022 This photograph is solely for news editorial use only; no charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph; no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use); not for use after Tuesday 31st May 2022 without prior permission from Royal Windsor Horse Show. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published.

Image Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Queen Elizabeth can rock bright shades with the best of them! The monarch, who celebrated her 96th birthday on April 21, was seen enjoying a leisurely drive from the passenger’s seat of a Range Rover as photographers looked on. In the photos, she rocked a vibrant shade of bright pink lipstick perfect for a private birthday celebration, a pair of sunglasses, and elegant, simple earrings. She traveled from Windsor Castle to the family gathering spot on April 20, according to Peoplewhere the royal family typically holds their Christmas celebrations.

Queen Elizabeth at SandringhamQueen Elizabeth is seen on her 96th Birthday at Wood Farm Sandringham,
on Apr 21, 2022. (Terry Harris/Shutterstock)

The Queen’s Royal Family Twitter and Instagram pages also featured an adorable throwback pic of the monarch at just 2 years old, which pointed out the historic nature of the occasion. “Happy Birthday Your Majesty!” the April 21 posts read. “Today as The Queen turns 96, we’re sharing this photograph of the young Princess Elizabeth aged 2. Then, in 1928, it was never expected she would be Queen, and this year Her Majesty is celebrating her #PlatinumJubilee – a first in British history.” 

Ahead of her birthday, a regal portrait of the queen at Windsor Castle with her two white fell ponies was released and posted to the Royal Family’s social media accounts, as well. “Ahead of The Queen’s 96th Birthday tomorrow, @royalwindsorhorseshow have released a new photograph of Her Majesty with two of her fell ponies, Bybeck Katie and Bybeck Nightingale,” the post reads.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

madelyn-cline-spotted-hanging-out-with-zack-bia-after-split:-see-the-pics

Madelyn Cline Spotted Hanging Out With Zack Bia After Split: See the Pics

December 20, 2021
dunkaroos-5,000-pack-pre-order-lasts-just-seconds

Dunkaroos 5,000-Pack Pre-Order Lasts Just Seconds

May 3, 2020
lauren-burnham-gives-birth,-welcomes-twins-with-arie-luyendyk-jr.

Lauren Burnham Gives Birth, Welcomes Twins With Arie Luyendyk Jr.

June 12, 2021