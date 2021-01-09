queen-elizabeth,-joe-biden-&-more-stars-who-have-gotten-the-covid-19-vaccine

As countries roll out the vaccine for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, some of the biggest celebrities are protecting themselves against the disease.

Queen Elizabeth, 94, and her husband Prince Philip, 99, are the latest high profile figures to be inoculated. The Royals received the COVID-19 vaccine by a household doctor at Windsor Castle, a representative confirmed to AP. The Queen “decided that she would let it be known she has had the vaccination,” the palace statement, along with confirming they received their first doses on Saturday, Jan. 9. Over 1.5 million UK residents have received the vaccine so far, mainly in high-risk categories.

Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip have both received the COVID-19 vaccine at Windsor Castle, where they’ve been in lockdown. (AP Images)

President-elect Joe Biden has now joined the ranks of high-profile individuals who have received the COVID-19 vaccine. The 78-year-old politician received the the Pfizer and BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, which was the first to be approved in the United States, on live TV. At a hospital in Newark, Delaware, Biden chatted with the nurse administering the vaccine and said he wanted Americans to know that it was safe. “I’m doing this to demonstrate that people should be prepared, when it’s available, to take the vaccine,” Biden said. “There’s nothing to worry about. I’m looking forward to the second shot.”

After receiving the injection, he addressed the cameras. “I want to say [that] we owe these folks an awful lot. The scientists and people who put this together. The front line workers, the ones who actually did the clinical work. It’s just amazing… we owe you big, we really do.” Biden also surprisingly gave a nod to the Trump administration.

» Read Full Article