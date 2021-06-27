qvc's-christmas-in-july-is-here!-shop-these-12-under-$50-finds-before-they-sell-out

E! Illustration

Yes, Santa’s little helpers. The time has come!

Christmas in July is here and QVC is starting early with 24 hours of nonstop holiday shopping beginning June 27 at midnight EST. The shopping network’s tradition continues with thousands of gifts on sale and ready to be opened under the tree once December 25 comes along.

This weekend, Valerie Parr Hill will take center stage with a wide variety of new decor items for the home. But in true QVC fashion, shoppers will be able to shop dozens and dozens of brands including Martha Stewart, Jim Shore, Scott Living and more on-air and online. In fact, the next few weeks are dedicated to the hottest toys with QVC offering free shipping on a huge selection through July 31.

We compiled just some of the many must-have gifts for the holidays below. If there’s one thing we know about shopping for Christmas in July, items sell out fast. Start browsing today so you can enjoy the holidays later.

Josie Maran Argan Ultimate Must Haves 6 Stocking Stuffers Set

Ladies, treat your stocking to the pure goodness of argan joy from head to toe with this Josie Maran six-piece collection. Your face and body will feel deeply hydrated and richly nourished thanks to body butter and other best-selling products.

Temp-tations Seasonal Set of 4 Glass Plates

Before you deliver holiday cookies or treats to the neighbors,

