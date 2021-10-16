r&b-singer-emani-22-dead-at-22:-cause-of-death-revealed

The 22-year-old singer, whose real name was Emani Johnson, died after experiencing a “tragic accident,” her manager told E! News.

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22: Bhad Bhabie Speaks Out

UPDATE: Emani 22’s manager, Fred Green, has shared more details surrounding the singer’s cause of death. He tells E! News in a statement that Emani died following a “tragic accident” earlier this week.

“It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing,” he shared. “They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery.”

Green said that Emani “succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident” on Oct. 11. “At this time, Emani’s family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories,” he added.

R&B artist Emani 22 has passed away at the age of 22, record producer J Maine confirmed to E! News.

The musician and dancer, whose real name was Emani Johnson, was most known for songs like “Feelings” and “Inside” featuring rapper Trippie Redd.

Frequent collaborator J Maine reflected on her life in a statement, saying, “Emani 22 was one of a kind. I enjoyed working with her on the music we created together during ‘The Color Red’ and she will truly be missed.”

The producer further told People, “The way we worked together was effortless, we just understood each other. It hurts so bad to know that the last time I saw her was the last time I’d ever see her again.”

J Maine even considered Emani 22 to be “like a little sister,” adding,

