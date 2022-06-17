rachel-bilson-confirms-she-dated-bill-hader-in-rare-comment-about-her-love-life

Would Rachel Bilson Do a Revival of “The O.C.?”

As it turns out, Bill Hader just wasn’t Rachel Bilson‘s destiny.

Though the O.C. actress has never been one to publicize details about her love life, she recently addressed her past relationship with the Saturday Night Live alum during a discussion about their 2013 movie, The To Do List. While speaking with the rom-com’s lead, Aubrey Plaza, on the June 13 episode of her Broad Ideas podcast, Rachel, 40, confirmed that she and Bill, 44, dated “two years ago.”

As a testament to how tight-lipped the former couple had been about the romance, the news was a revelation for Aubrey. “Are you serious?” the Parks and Recreation star asked. “I don’t know s–t. I don’t know anything.”

“We dated,” Rachel assured. “I went with him to the f–king Golden Globes.”

Indeed, the pair stepped out together on the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet, just weeks after they were spotted on a coffee date in Bill’s hometown of Tulsa, Okla. However, things didn’t work out and the two called it quits by July 2020, with a source telling E! News at the time that Rachel was “absolutely devastated.”

Shutterstock

The Hart of Dixie actress didn’t share more about the relationship to Aubrey, but she did touch on a particularly difficult split during a previous episode of her podcast. Without naming her ex, Rachel admitted to guest Mandy Moore that she “went through a really hard breakup and it was during the pandemic.”

“I could not leave my house,

» Read Full Article