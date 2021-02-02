Rachel Kove: Life is Messy, Deal with It

Rachel Kove is the CEO and co-founder of Transformational Solutions — a Los Angeles-based, trauma-informed, life-coaching company that helps provide people with sustainable solutions to self-destructive habits and to ultimately find their true purpose.

What’s your motto (in life/work)?

My motto is: Life is messy. Learn how to become exceptional at dealing with the mess. If you become skilled at facing the challenges, it’s impossible to fail. I am also a strong believer in the power of vulnerability. If we can all learn to be more vulnerable, we would be able to connect more easily with one another and have more meaningful and authentic relationships.

What’s your work-from-home uniform?

If I am not on a Zoom meeting, sweatpants and a sweatshirt. If I am on a zoom meeting, sweatpants and a casual T-shirt with a leather jacket.

Is there a piece in your closet that makes you feel powerful (whether it be a blazer or pair of shoes)?

I wear my combat boots almost daily. When I wear them, I feel powerful, confident, and sexy. It makes me feel like no one can mess with me.

Take us through your morning routine.

Morning is my favorite part of the day. It’s my “me” time. It’s the time I intentionally create to connect with me and the Universe/God. It’s my “hour of power time” (which I adopted from one of my favorite mentors, Tony Robbins). It’s the peace before the storm (a.k.a. before my toddler wakes up). Being a mom, a business owner, and a life coach requires an immense amount of energy. Morning is when I fuel my tank. I have to make sure my cup is full before I am able to offer anything to my son, clients, or anyone else in my life. I have a meditation table that I sit in front of every morning. On it are items that represent and symbolize qualities that I want to embody throughout my day: wisdom, strength, love, letting go, power, and peace. I am also an avid journal writer, and journal for about thirty minutes. I then do my affirmations and write down everything I am currently manifesting in my life. I meditate anywhere from 5-30 minutes. And then I say my prayers and gratitude list for the day.

When things get stressful, what calms you down?

I know where I am at emotionally by how I respond to stress. I read this book that says, “Stress results from the accumulated pressure of our repressed and suppressed feelings. The pressure seeks relief, and so external events only trigger what we have been holding down, both consciously and unconsciously.” So, for me, I calm down by making sure I make my emotional, physical, and mental health my number one priority. I feel and express my feelings so that they don’t get stuck in my body. Emotion is energy in motion, so we all need to find healthy ways to release that energy so it doesn’t get built up in our bodies and accumulate into stress. The truth is, I don’t get that stressed if I am taking care of myself exceptionally. Meditation is also a huge part of how I regulate my nervous system. Breathing is our body’s natural way of dealing with stress, and yet so many people forget this. Singing and exercise is another way I deal with stress. Being creative and pursuing my passions makes everything more meaningful and purposeful, so it doesn’t feel as much of a burden.

How do you balance being a mom, CEO and life coach?

I have superb selfcare routines. I make “me” the most important person in my life. If I don’t have me and I am not taking care of myself, I am not able to show up effectively for the rest of my life. I am not able to be a present mom or a leader at Transformational Solutions. I value time. I am not someone that says, “I don’t have time for this.” I make time for the things in my life that are important to me. I am also not one of those CEOs that works 24 hours a day. I don’t judge those people, but I also don’t know how anyone can have a balanced life working 24 hours a day. I need my sleep. I crave my connections with my friends and loved ones. I thrive on them. I talk to my best friend at least two times a day. Yes, I have a lot of responsibilities, but I choose to have that. I strongly believe that if you take care of “you,” one can be present to how much is actually available in this present moment. And when we are present, balance is 100 percent attainable.

What have you learned from your dad (Martin Kove, “The Karate Kid,” “Cobra Kai”), when it comes to mastering business?

I have learned a lot from him about how to achieve goals. I have always looked up to him and how hard he works. He’s taught me to never give up on my dreams. That if someone doesn’t like something I have, it’s their loss. My dad is one of the most tenacious and persistent people I have ever met. He told me this story that has always stuck with me. When he was in his twenties living in New York, for an entire year he would call this producer in Hollywood and ask him to put him in a movie. And for an entire year, this producer said, “No.” But my dad was persistent and kept calling. After a year of what some would perceive as rejection, my dad flew out to Los Angeles and this producer put him in one of his first movies. Persistence is key to any success. Action plus consistency equal results. My dad has taught me how to be tough and that nothing is impossible. And that if I want something, I have to go after it — because no one is going to do it for me. And by the way, if you haven’t watched Cobra Kai, you need to. I am able to be objective since acting is one of my other passions, and this show is brilliant! And so inspirational. And I am so proud of everyone who is a part of it.

How would you like your son to think of you (e.g. kind, funny)?

I want my son to think of me as human. I want to teach him to be okay with being human. To know that we are complex creatures. To see me as kind, loving, non-judgmental and emotionally available. I want him to see me as strong, powerful, and above all, present and silly. Someone who loves life and loves people.

Read more celebrity news at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Nate Taylor