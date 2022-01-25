rachel-lindsay-addresses-raven-gates-fallout-in-new-book:-i-needed-to-‘protect-&-remove-myself’

Although Rachel Lindsay is honoring her agreement to not discuss why she had a falling out with Raven Gates, she did further address the situation in her new book.

For nearly three years now, fans have been dying to know what happened between Rachel Lindsay and Raven Gates. Unfortunately, Rachel is still keeping the tea close to the vest. “When I ended the friendship with Raven, I made an agreement not to speak publicly about what occurred between us,” Rachel writes in her new book, Miss Me With That. “I intend to honor that agreement. Other than to say that I found myself in a situation where I felt the need to protect and remove myself, these are the only details I’m going to provide. This is my business. This is Raven’s business. This is not for anybody else to know. Your curiosity does not trump my integrity.”

Rachel and Raven met when they were both contestants on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor, which aired at the beginning of 2017. They continued to hang out after the show ended, popping up on each other’s Instagrams in photos quite often. Raven even went on to start dating Adam Gottschalk, who was a contestant on Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette, and got Rachel’s blessing to pursue the relationship (the two are now married). However, by 2019, Rachel and Raven began to be noticeably absent on each other’s Instagram pages. When Raven didn’t attend Rachel’s bachelorette party that summer, fans knew something was up.

Rachel Lindsay and Raven Gates were friends for more than two years before their falling out. (Shutterstock)

In Oct. 2019, Rachel was asked about what happened during an interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

» Read Full Article