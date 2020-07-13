'radio-host-karen’-yells-‘speak-english’-at-gardeners

Published 6 hours ago

There was no shame in her game. A radio personality, now dubbed on social media as “Radio Host Karen,” filmed herself harassing several landscapers for speaking Spanish.

“It’s America. Speak English!” rants Dianna Ploss, the New Hampshire radio host.

An Instagram video posted on Saturday (July 11) received nearly 120,000 views by Sunday night.

A Black man, who appears to be a bystander, confronted Ploss about her hatred.

“They should be speaking English. Are they illegal aliens? Do they not speak the language? Why do you care? I’m not talking to you,” she fires back.

The WSMN radio host also questioned the bystander about why he’s wearing a face mask.

“Because there’s a global pandemic going on,” he told her, clearly in disgust at her racist attitude.

“Okay, so this guy decided he’s gonna come over here and be a social justice warrior,” Ploss said. “Because he’s a Black man. He’s gonna protect the brown man from this white woman, white privilege, because she happened to walk by and heard this guy talking to all of these guys doing this work, in Spanish.”

A petition is circulating that calls for Ploss to get fired.

