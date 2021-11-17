Ramona Singer Calls Kenya Moore A ‘Bitch’ During Heated Fight On ‘RHUGT’ Flight — Watch

Watch

November 16, 2021 11:51PM EST

Drama exploded almost immediately on ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,’ with headstrong stars Ramona Singer and Kenya Moore going at it.

It doesn’t take long for the Real Housewives to get heated! When travelling via private jet to a Caribbean getaway for the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, famed Bravolebrities Ramona Singer and Kenya Moore hit some turbulence, as Kenya accused Ramona of flirting with another man while she was still married to then-husband Mario Singer.

“I was getting f–king divorced, bitch!” Ramona screamed at Kenya, to which the latter then replied, “Excuse me?” shocked at Ramona’s choice of words. “Why are you calling me a bitch, what’s wrong with you?” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star continued. “That’s unacceptable. What you’re not going to do on this trip is call me a bitch. I don’t know how f–ked up you are in New York, but bitch, we’re not going to do this.”

The Real Housewives of New York OG continued by trying to explain her side of the story, saying that Kenya was “putting words in [her] mouth.” Kenya later explained during a confessional that “being called a bitch” by a “near perfect stranger” was triggering for her, causing her to erupt at the New York housewife. “I’m sorry, maybe I’m taking it wrong, and I apologize,” Ramona later told Kenya, which Kenya hesitantly accepted.

Ramona Singer, Kenya Moore (MediaPunch/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Speaking with Page Six last week, Kenya already alluded to having a blowout fight with the RHONY star,

» Read Full Article