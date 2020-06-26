ranking-ariana-grande's-10-best-music-videos-ever

Ariana Grande’s “Victorious” Days: E! News Rewind

It’s time to celebrate, Arianators!

Your girl Ariana Grande is turning 27 on June 26. And while her birthday, just like everyone else’s, is looking a little bit different this year as the coronavirus pandemic continues to upend just about everything, that doesn’t mean you can’t show her some love. It just means everyone has to get a little bit more creative.

In honor of her special day, we thought we’d turn our attention to the thing that made everyone fall in love with her in the first place—the music. Since her transition out of acting with the 2013 release of her debut album Yours Truly, Ari’s dropped hit after hit, many of them with eye-popping music videos. From the lo-fi charms of “The Way” to the recent big budget productions behind “thank u, next” and “7 rings,” she’s given us so many gag-worthy gifts. So, it’s only fair that we return the favor.

Join us as we countdown the 10 best music videos in Ari’s career so far! (And before you @ us on Twitter, while we love the videos for tracks featuring the songstress, like Lady Gaga‘s “Rain on Me” and Troye Sivan‘s “Dance to This,” we kept the list to videos for songs that appeared on one of her albums.)

10. “Break Free”

Do we “soil [ourselves] from intergalactic excitement” when we watch this 2014 video, as its intro promises? Not quite. But is the Chris Marrs Piliero-directed clip for the second single of My Everything a campy delight? You betcha. And the cameo from Zedd at the end sure doesn’t hurt.

9. “Problem”

We’ll always dig the 1960s mod-inspired aesthetic of this video for the lead single off My Everything directed by The Young Astronauts even if the Iggy Azaela appearance does make it feel like something of a relic.

» Read Full Article