ranking-ghost-hunting-shows-from-ghoulish-to-down-right-silly

Jamie Lee Curtis Reflects on Laurie Strode in “Halloween Kills”

Nothing screams Halloween like a good ghost-hunting show.

So with All Hallows’ Eve only a week away, we decided it was time to take a closer look at the paranormal reality shows that make those little hairs on the back of our neck stand up. We know not everyone believes in ghosts and ghouls, which is why we’re examining both the series that take themselves seriously and the shows unafraid to have a little fun.

For instance, Buzzfeed Unsolved: Supernatural launched its seventh and final season on Oct. 15. And even after countless investigations, hosts Ryan Bergara and Shane Madej still come off as amateur ghost hunters—in the best way. The longtime partners are unafraid to roast themselves while touring infamous locations—like the allegedly possessed Conjuring house—leaving us entertained while hoping for a ghost to pop up.

On the flip side, there’s Zak Bagans‘ Ghost Adventures series, which follows the famed investigator as he uses top-notch equipment to investigate fear-inducing spots.

“We don’t play the part of paranormal investigators—I can’t speak for other paranormal shows,” Bagans told E! News in an exclusive interview. “I can just speak for myself, my show, my team and what we do. I mean, we’re supposed to be doing this, I had a calling to do this.”

These two examples, which couldn’t be more different, are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the spooktacular genre.

For a closer look at the top ghost-hunting shows, see our official ranking below!

Travel Channel

8.

» Read Full Article