rapper-webbie-recovering-after-on-stage-emergency

Louisiana rapper Webbie is reportedly on the mend after he staggered off stage on Friday night (Aug. 20) during a performance.

One of Webbie’s representatives told TMZ a doctor evaluated and cleared the rapper to leave the hospital. The spokesperson dismissed speculations that the rapper had a seizure.

A video posted on Twitter appears to show the moment when several security guards walk alongside a stumbling Webbie and form a protective circle around him in the crowded club.

He was putting on a concert at 213 Lux Lounge in Roanoke, Va, the celebrity news outlet reported. Webbie appeared to be just fine before the medical emergency.

Webbie released his last project, Savage Life 6, last October, but has been mostly low key on the music scene, according to XXL. He’s expected to perform with several other rappers at Boosie’s Boosie Bash 3 concert next weekend at Southern University in Baton Rouge.

(Photo by Prince Williams via Getty Images)

