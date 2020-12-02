r&b-artist-chrissy-shares-how-her-debut-album-was-inspired-by-‘love-from-my-past-&-present’

Is it better to take love to be ‘taken’ by it? Rising R&B/soul singer Chrissy answers this question on ‘Taken,’ and she tells HL EXCLUSIVELY about how her ‘story’ plays throughout her debut album.

Hailing from the Inland Empire, Chrissy is a queen in the making, and she’s about to conquer your heart with her debut album, Taken. Released in October, the 15-song project blends modern bedroom R&B production with the slow-jam vocal ballads of the ‘90s, creating a sound that’s the best of both worlds – and totally chill. Taken is a half-lidded, euphoric vibe from start to finish, just what one experiences when falling in love. To aid Chrissy in capturing this sensation are a handful of producers (T Black, Chaz X) and singers, like J-Boog of B2K, Marques Houston, and Immanuel Rich.

“Even with the story behind the album’s title, I’ve had love ‘taken’ from me, but now I’m happily ‘taken’ by the love of my life,” Chrissy tells HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. Chrissy’s story began in Upland, California. As the daughter of producer/screenwriter/director/music producer Chris Stokes, Chrissy grew up surrounded by the entertainment industry. At age 11, she landed her first paying acting gig on Southland. You can also see her on the upcoming Urbanflix series, Howard High.

“I feel incredibly blessed to have supporters who genuinely support my career as an artist & actress.”

“I love expressing my talents and personality through my artistry and acting,” Chrissy tells HollywoodLife. During the EXCLUSIVE interview, she also shares how motherhood has inspired some of the music on Taken, the most important piece of advice her father ever gave her, and more.

