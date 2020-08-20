Read Max Ehrich's Heartwarming Birthday Message to Fiancée Demi Lovato

Instagram

Max Ehrich’s birthday message for Demi Lovato will make you believe in love again.

To celebrate the singer turning 28 years old on Thursday, Aug. 20, the 29-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a sweet shout-out.

“Words fall short baby,” The Young and the Restless star wrote alongside a series of photos of the couple on Instagram. “You light up this world & I am the luckiest man alive to call you my fiancé.”

Ehrich then wrote about how he keeps “falling more in love” with Lovato and her “pure heart & soul every moment.”

“Can’t wait to make endless memories with u & forever cherish you with all my heart,” he concluded. “Happy 28th, my angel @ddlovato.”

The dynamic duo has certainly had a lot to celebrate lately. Earlier this month, Lovato and Ehrich marked their five-month anniversary. The milestone came about two weeks after Ehrich popped the question with a diamond sparkler during a beachside proposal. In addition, they celebrated Ehrich’s birthday in June.

Lovato also reflected on her journey over the past few years on her “miracle day.” Looking back at how she was hospitalized for an accidental overdose two years ago, Lovato wrote about how the day represents how the doctors at Cedars-Sinai “saved” her life and how her life has changed beyond her “wildest dreams.”

“Only 2 years after that terrible day, I’m engaged to the love of my life, and I can genuinely say I feel free of my demons. Each and every one,” she wrote in part of her July post.

