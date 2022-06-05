Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards Shares Affordable Outdoor Entertaining Essentials

June 5, 2022
real-housewives-of-beverly-hills'-kyle-richards-shares-affordable-outdoor-entertaining-essentials
Written by
0

Kyle RichardsAstrid Stawiarz/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

We included these products chosen by Kyle Richards because we think you’ll like her picks at these prices. Kyle is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Almost every Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season includes a “barbeque” hosted by Kyle Richards, except that it’s never actually a barbeque. There’s nothing remotely casual about her backyard events and the grilling doesn’t always happen, but, does it matter if an actual barbeque occurs? No, not at all since Kyle goes all out as a host and the parties are always must-see TV for the Bravo fandom. 

“There’s always a joke about how I always say I’m having a barbeque, people get here and I’m not having a barbeque. That’s because it’s really hard to entertain with the cameras and having to juggle so many things,” Kyle said during an Amazon Live session. She’s in on the joke and she’s a detail-oriented hostess, what more could we want? 

Kyle insisted, “We really do actually barbeque and entertain outside.” If you want to host a fabulous, non-barbeque at Kyle’s level of fabulosity, she shared all of her must-haves with Amazon shoppers.

TL;DR: here are Kyle Richards’ most-popular Amazon picks.

1. Brightown Outdoor String Lights– 38,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
2. YIWER Flameless Candles– 18,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

see-simone-biles-flip-out-over-boyfriend-jonathan-owens'-latest-nfl-milestone

See Simone Biles Flip Out Over Boyfriend Jonathan Owens' Latest NFL Milestone

December 27, 2021
northern-california-wildfires-engulf-roads-as-driver-perilously-tries-to-escape

Northern California Wildfires Engulf Roads as Driver Perilously Tries to Escape

August 22, 2020
mother-of-man-who-died-in-grocery-store-arrest-sues-sheriff-for-wrongful-death

Mother of Man Who Died in Grocery Store Arrest Sues Sheriff for Wrongful Death

January 5, 2021