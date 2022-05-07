Menu
Scott Disick’s GF Rebecca Donaldson Rocks Pink Bikini As They Soak In Miami View: Photos

May 6, 2022
Scott Disick and Rebecca Donaldson are enjoying the view. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians personality, 38, and his model girlfriend, 27, were spotted in Miami on May 6 truly taking it all in while talking on a balcony. The photos show Rebecca looking supremely relaxed in a hot pink bikini, accessorized with a white shirt-style cover-up and sleek sunglasses. She rocked bare feet and let her silky hair fall long as she stood on a balcony with Scott, who wore laid back joggers, a black t-shirt, and a black ball cap as he chatted with Rebecca and a third person.

Scott and Rebecca, (who is originally from Scotland but is based in the UK as a model,) are still a hot new item. The couple only recently made their red carpet debut at the April 7 premiere of The Kardashians, with Rebecca rocking a stunning mini dress and open-toed heels. They were joined at the premiere by Scott’s son with Kourtney Kardashian, Reign Disick. Kourtney was there with fiancé Travis Barker, as well — a development that wasn’t always welcome for Scott, who said on The Kardashians that he felt his friendship with the reality icon changed once the Blink-182 drummer came along.

During the premiere episode of The Kardashians, Scott opened up for the cameras, saying that he felt like he’d lost the Poosh maven a second time after her engagement to Travis.

