Rebel Wilson, 40, Shows Off Her 40 Lb. Weight Loss While Hiking In LA — See Pic

October 31, 2020 12:57AM EDT

Rebel Wilson is letting us be witness to her fitness! The actress showed how she’s keeping off the 40 pounds she’s lost in 2020 by going for a healthy hike in black leggings.

Rebel Wilson continues to be the incredible shrinking woman. She’s already lost 40 pounds during 2020, and seems to have dropped even more weight since several red carpet appearances in September. The Pitch Perfect star went on a hike through L.A.’s Griffith Park on Oct. 29, and her athleisure wear showed how slimmed down she’s become. Rebel wore tight black Nike leggings with a metallic gold swoosh logo that showcased her trim and toned limbs.

Rebel Wilson shows off her incredible 40 pound weight loss during a hike in L.A.’s Griffith Park on Oct. 29. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Rebel wore a layered look on top, consisting of a black mesh Nike tank halter top with a cropped, short sleeved V-neck black t-shirt over it. The Aussie native added a long sleeved Nike zip-front athletic jacket in case any cold breezes blew in from the ocean on the sunny fall day in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old was somehow spotted by the paparazzi, despite going completely incognito face-wise. She wore a black protective mask to prevent against the spread of COVID-19 that went from her chin to just under her eyes. Rebel then added large, dark cat-eye sunglasses. Finally, she tucked her blonde hair underneath a blue baseball cap, which appeared to have the Dallas Cowboys star logo on the front.

Rebel declared as 2020 began that it was going to be her “year of health” and she certainly has stuck to that goal.

