Rebel Wilson Goes Make-Up Free In Leather Leggings For Casual LA Stroll – Photos

December 4, 2021 5:55PM EST

Rebel Wilson was a gorgeous sight to see when she went for a morning hike while wearing a stylish outfit and hat.

Rebel Wilson‘s natural beauty was seen in her latest outing. The 41-year-old actress got in a morning stroll in Los Angeles, CA while wearing a casual yet stylish outfit that included a Minnie Mouse top under a black jacket and black leather pants. She also rocked black sneakers and a black sun hat as she carried a bottle of a sports drink in one hand and her phone in the other.

Rebel Wilson during her stroll. (SL, Terma / BACKGRID)

The blonde talent had her long locks tied up underneath her hat and appeared relaxed as she had wireless ear buds in her ears. She was walking on a sidewalk at one point and looked around her as she made her way through her workout.

Rebel Wilson looking stylish while enjoying her stroll. (SL, Terma / BACKGRID)

Before her recent stroll, Rebel talked about her relationship status after having a public romance and breakup with Jacob Busch earlier this year. She admitted to trying out something she called “hot girl summer” a few months ago, but revealed she switched it up. “I was doing a thing called ‘Hot Girl Summer‘ — I heard about it in rap songs — and I was like, ‘This sounds fun,’” Rebel told PEOPLE on Nov. 11. “[But] it wasn’t really me. I’m a bit more of a conservative girl, normally.”

She went on to explain that she “did date a few people over the summer” and “had a really nice time” but she’s “still looking for the right person” and is therefore,

