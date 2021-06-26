Rebel Wilson Slays In Form-Fitting Black Blazer & Leggings After Losing 60 Lbs. — Photo

Rebel Wilson rocked a form-fitting all-black outfit on her way to set. See the pic!

Rebel Wilson knows the power of an all-black outfit. The Australian actress, 41, was photographed en route to the set of her upcoming Netflix film Senior Year in Atlanta, Georgia on June 25, rocking an all-black ensemble in the form of a blazer and leggings. The comedian finished the look with a black handbag and a pair of black Givenchy slides, showing off her lush curls and new figure along the way; see the photos of Rebel HERE!

The Isn’t It Romantic star has been open about her health and weight loss journey, explaining that it was never solely about a number on a scale. “You never want it to be about the number, because it really isn’t about that,” Rebel told People in an interview last November. “It’s about: I was doing some unhealthy things to my body and I just wanted to change it and become a healthier person.”

“I would say to everyone out there don’t be obsessed about how much you actually weigh,” Rebel added. “It’s more about all the healthy practices, and then the changes to your whole lifestyle.” Last year, Rebel declared 2020 her “Year of Health,” dropping 60 lbs. and reaching her goal of 165. And a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in January that Rebel is wholly “committed” to keeping up her journey for the remainder of 2021.

“It’s all about maintaining a healthy lifestyle and continuing to push herself physically, because she loves how strong and healthy she feels,” the source told HL. “Even when she’s having a bad day,

