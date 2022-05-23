Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Reese Witherspoon’s Son Deacon, 18, Is So Grown Up In Gray Suit Heading To Prom: Photos

May 23, 2022
reese-witherspoon’s-son-deacon,-18,-is-so-grown-up-in-gray-suit-heading-to-prom:-photos
Written by
0

View gallery

Reese Witherspoon PaleyLive NY Presents - Apple TV+'s 'THE MORNING SHOW', New York, USA - 29 Oct 2019

Reese Witherspoon 'Your Place or Mine' on set filming, New York, USA - 04 Oct 2021

Reese Witherspoon 'Your Place or Mine' on set filming, New York, USA - 04 Oct 2021

Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Prom season is here, and it looks like Reese Witherspoon‘s son Deacon Phillippe is an active participant! On May 21, the 18-year-old high schooler posted some Instagram photos of himself getting ready for the school dance.

In the pictures, he posed in a gray suit and tie with a pink flower pinned to his lapel. The first two snapshots show him standing outdoors on what appears to be a golf course. He also showed himself standing next to his father, Ryan Phillippe, and two other unknown individuals in a scenic photo. He is then seen indoors smiling at the camera in a bathroom mirror selfie. “Prom Anyone??” The caption read, to which his mother responded “Love the” with a pink flower smiling heart emoji.

Deacon Phillippe Deacon Phillippe (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

Clearly no stranger to the camera, Deacon has dabbled in the modeling world as well. In December 2021, he posed for Beyonce‘s newest clothing line for Adidas, titled “Halls of Ivy.” In the impressive photos, Deacon is seen up in the air while looking at the camera in entirely green attire, including a pair of bright neon Adidas sneakers.

Although Deacon’s famous mother and father divorced in 2008, they still manage to be devout parents. In October of 2021, Reese and Ryan got together to celebrate Deacon’s milestone 18th birthday. “Happy 18th birthday to our gorgeous, smart, talented, and caring son. You are a true light in this world and are so loved by all who know you.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

ja-rule-reveals-the-reason-for-papa-cristos-commercial

Ja Rule Reveals The Reason For Papa Cristos Commercial

June 22, 2020
'ex-on-the-beach'-star-chris-pearson-fatally-stabbed-after-argument-over-being-loud

'Ex on the Beach' Star Chris Pearson Fatally Stabbed After Argument Over Being Loud

October 12, 2021
high-jumper-vashti-cunningham-reveals-how-she’s-preparing-for-the-summer-olympics:-i’m-‘really-excited’

High Jumper Vashti Cunningham Reveals How She’s Preparing For The Summer Olympics: I’m ‘Really Excited’

July 20, 2021