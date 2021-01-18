reginae-carter-posts-a-message-from-incarcerated-yfn-lucci

Published 11 hours ago

YFN Lucci is doing just fine while he’s behind bars for his alleged involvement in a fatal Dec. 10 shooting, according to an Instagram post on Friday (Jan. 15) from Reginae Carter.

“Hey Guys! Ray wants you all to know he’s in good spirits and doing well. Thanks for all the prayers and well wishes … he’ll be home soon,” wrote Carter, who has been in an on-again, off-again relationship with the rapper whose real name is Rayshawn Lamar Bennett.



On Jan. 12, homicide investigators made a public plea to help locate the “Everyday We Lit” rapper. According to police, the 29-year-old was wanted on multiple charges for his alleged involvement in 28-year-old James Adams’ shooting death. Three suspects were named in the investigation including Lucci.

Lucci turned himself in to the police on Wednesday (Jan.13) and was booked into Fulton County Jail in Atlanta and now faces a murder charge.

Attorney Drew Findling is working on the 29-year-old rapper’s case.

“Our review of the initial evidence made available to us, indicates there is no basis for any criminal charges against Rayshawn Bennett. We will continue our own investigation on his behalf,” Findling told Billboard.

(Photos by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

