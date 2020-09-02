relive-cannonball's-most-epic-runs-in-an-action-packed-compilation-clip

Maryse Ouellet & Mike “The Miz” Mizanin Spill on Newborn Baby

These contestants know how to make a splash.

With Cannonball‘s season one finale just around the corner, Thursday, Sept. 3 to be exact, we’ve gotten an exclusive compilation of the best runs from the USA Network’s competition series. Co-hosted by WWE superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Rocsi Diaz, Cannonball is the biggest and wettest water sports competition on TV.

Don’t believe us? Take a look at the impressive runs showcased on Cannonball below.

First up, one female contestant was dragged along a lengthy slip-and-slide. Although that sounds easy enough, the competitor had to slide off the surface and land on a target several feet below.

As The Miz praised the woman for her strategy, she was seen shouting from the water, “Let’s go!”

Next up, another female contestant, named Jen, was catapulted into the air and tasked with throwing as many balls as possible.

“An impressive nine points for Jen,” Rocsi told viewers.

Just when you thought things couldn’t get more intense on Cannonball, the show brought out their Mega-slide.

In the next segment, a male contestant flew down the famed slide and was able to make it through the buoy-filled course.

“What a good run,” The Miz praised. “Probably the best run of the day.”

And this is just a few of the impressive runs featured in the action-packed compilation video.

For all of this and more, including the show’s best cannonball splash to-date, check out the best runs footage above!

Eddy Chen/NBC/USA Network

The Cannonball season finale airs Thursday,

