Celebrity News

Remembering Aretha Franklin, The Queen of Soul

by Friday, August 17, 2018
Aretha Franklin, The Queen of Soul

On August 16th, Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul passed away at 76. Franklin was born in Memphis, Tennessee on March 25, 1942. We can thank her father, Rev. C. L. Franklin, for exposing Aretha to the world of gospel music. She began singing in her father’s Detroit Baptist church, undoubtedly where she began to polish her soulful singing style.

I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You

Columbia Records was the first to sign the singer in 1960. However, it was not until her contract with Atlantic and the release of her 1967 album, I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You, that Franklin became a household name with a gold album under her belt. Franklin’s single, “I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You),” was her first pop hit, scoring a spot in the Top 10 list and number one spot for R&B.

It was neither my intention nor my plan, but some were saying that in my voice they heard the sound of confidence and self-assurance.

Aretha Franklin

Following Aretha Franklin’s Passing, Her Music Sales Have Soared

Aretha Franklin, The Queen of Soul

Aretha Franklin, 1961. Photo Credit: Metronome, Getty Images

The Queen of Soul’s passing is a loss of a music legend. Countless artists who followed in Soul, R&B, and Pop were influenced by the songstress. In her lifetime, Franklin had 73 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 and 100 songs on Billboard’s R&B singles list. She released 17 songs that placed on the Top 10 chart, as well as 21 songs that landed the number one spot for R&B singles.

On the day of her death, Aretha’s album sales skyrocketed to an astounding 19,000 copies in a single day. The day prior, her album sales were around 1,000 copies. According to Nielsen Music and The Hollywood Reporter, combined with digital song downloads, August 16th saw 134,000 copies of Franklin’s albums and tracks sold.

“Respect” and Women’s Empowerment

Aretha Franklin, The Queen of Soul

1967 Aretha Franklin studio portrait. Photo Credit: Gilles Petard/Redferns

One of the best ways to honor the music legend is to continue to share her music. Franklin left an indelible mark on the music industry with her talents, as well as on the world with her strong presence and influence in racial issues and women’s rights. Much of her music was geared toward the empowerment of women, most notably her rendition of Otis Redding’s song, “Respect.” Redding’s version from a male perspective was a representation of a man’s world. But when Franklin reimagined the song, she had something else in mind. She took “Respect” and utterly transformed the entire meaning. It was—and continues to be—a woman’s anthem and a reminder that as women, we need to demand respect.

Music Stars’ React to Franklin’s Death: Crafting “the Soundtrack to the Lives of Many”

Many musicians took to Twitter yesterday to express their love and the loss of Aretha. Singers like Elton John, Patti LaBelle, and Diana Ross have truly embodied the impact that Franklin made on the world.

 

Read more Celebrity News on ClicheMag.com

Remembering Aretha Franklin, The Queen of Soul. Featured Photo Credit: David Redfern, Redferns.

,

← Previous post

'Love at Sea' Star Melissa Carcache Promotes Positive Change For Millennial Women
You may also like
Carly Pearce Appreciates Every Little Thing
Carly Pearce Appreciates Every Little Thing
Celebs like Rihanna, Emmy Rossum and Stephanie Beatriz Talk About Body Issues and Positive Body Images for Women
Celebs like Rihanna, Emmy Rossum and Stephanie Beatriz Talk About Body Issues and Positive Body Images for Women
Finn Wolfhard from ‘Stranger Things’ Appears on ‘Kimmel’ with his Band Calpurnia
Finn Wolfhard from ‘Stranger Things’ Appears on ‘Kimmel’ with his Band Calpurnia

No Comments Yet.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Our Latest Issue

Covers: Anand Desai-Barochia and Britney Young
Inside, cover star Anand Desai-Barochia talks about his role on The Outpost, breaking through barriers, and more; cover star Britney Young talks about her role on GLOW and much more!

READ NOW FOR FREE
close-link