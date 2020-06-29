‘Respect’ Trailer: Jennifer Hudson Belts Out Aretha Franklin Hit In 1st Look At Biopic — Watch

Watch

June 28, 2020 11:09PM EDT

Jennifer Hudson sounds absolutely incredible in the new trailer as the late Aretha Franklin, set for release on Christmas Day! The film also stars Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayons & Mary J. Blige.

Jennifer Hudson, 38, just blew us away again! The singer showed off her powerhouse vocals in the newly released trailer for Respect, which features Jennifer playing the legendary Aretha Franklin. In the 90 second clip, Jennifer covers Aretha’s signature 1967 hit “Respect,” and absolutely slayed. The biopic follows Aretha’s story from her early days as a gospel singer in Detroit, Michigan to ultimately becoming the undisputed Queen of Soul! Jennifer captured Aretha’s essence effortlessly in the short preview, and we have a feeling she’ll get plenty of buzz during awards season.

In addition to Jennifer, the highly anticipated film also stars Forest Whitaker as Aretha’s father, Marlon Wayans as Aretha’s first husband Ted White, Mary J. Blige as singer Dinah Washington, and Gilbert Glenn Brown as Martin Luther King Jr. The film comes two years after the Queen of Soul passed following a battle with cancer. She was 76-years-old at the time, and had her final performance at Elton John‘s 25th anniversary gala for the Elton John AIDS Foundation in Nov. 2017.

Jennifer Hudson is seen as the late Aretha Franklin in ‘Respect’. The film is set for release on Christmas Day. (Courtesy of Youtube/MGM)

Aretha is responsible for some of the greatest hits of all time, including “Chain of Fools,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” (later covered by Whitney Houston), George Michael collaboration, “I Knew You Were Waiting” and many,

