‘rhoa’-recap:-drew-&-ralph-fight-as-they-struggle-to-resolve-their-marital-issues

View gallery

Image Credit: Bravo

The May 8 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta taught viewers a lesson about gaslighting, and we have Drew Sidora‘s husband Ralph Pittman to thank for that. When Drew brought up his problematic assistant this week, Ralph told her he fired her. Drew was, of course, happy about that, but when she tried confirming that they no longer speak, too, Ralph said he does still speak to his assistant. Even though their private texts were the source of the issue at hand, Ralph said the personal relationship he has with his former assistant was never a problem. He also said that his assistant is 50, so Drew would be crazy to think he’d be interested in her.

Ralph then said he’d stop talking to his ex-assistant if and only if Drew told him to. But she refused to do that because she didn’t want Ralph to later resent her — she wanted him to make the decision for their relationship. Instead, he told her that he already resents her for other things she’s done in the past, so she dropped the conversation and immediately felt guilty (manipulation at its best).

Later, Ralph tried distracting Drew from the big issues they’ve been facing by planning a very elaborate date night. First, he surprised her with flowers. Then, he surprised her with a glam squad and a short sparkly dress before sending a limo to take her to him. When she arrived, she was blown away by the setup. He had a table with candles and roses everywhere — it was a private dinner for two and she was so excited.

» Read Full Article