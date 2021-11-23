‘rhoa’-alum eva-marcille teases-‘rhugt’s-‘wild’-season-2:-‘i-don’t-think-anyone’s-ready’

Exclusive

According to ‘RHOA’ alum Eva Marcille, the second season of ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ is definitely one to keep on your radar!

The first season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip has already been one for the books, but according to Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Eva Marcille, the second season is even more wild than fans are ready for. “I don’t think anyone’s ready. I really really don’t,” Eva told HollywoodLife in a recent interview on our Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast. “Whatever your wildest ideas of who these characters are and how they will get along … everyone is going to be pleasantly delighted and surprised. From beginning to end — it doesn’t stop.”

The RHOA alum went on to talk about the “very magical” time she had at Real Housewives of New York City alum Dorinda Medley‘s Berkshires home where the RHUGT cast filmed. “She doesn’t play. It’s all about making it nice at Blue Stone Manor,” Eva joked, referencing Dorinda’s iconic line from Season 9 of RHONY. “This is a really cool opportunity for these women that are a part of a sorority of sorts, right?” she shared. “We’re all kind of a part of this world and we all have our own differences depending on what city you’re in, but there’s a through line about being a housewife that I think we can all relate to — the good, the bad.”

For RHUGT Season 2, Eva filmed with other RHONY alum Jill Zarin,

