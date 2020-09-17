‘rhoa’-stars-&-more-celebs-who-proudly-admitted-to-gaining-weight-in-quarantine:-transformation-pics

These stars got real about gaining a few pounds while in quarantine, and we love them for it! Check out stars like Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey and more who opened up about their weight gain.

We’ve never identified with these celebs more. While so many felt the pressure to lose weight or maintain their poundage during coronavirus quarantine, these stars opened up about putting on just a few lbs. It’s a totally unprecedented time, and we love that these celebs are using their platforms to let fans know that, if they gained a little weight while in quarantine, they’re not alone!

A number of stars have been working hard losing weight amid the pandemic. These stars have been active, taking bike rides with their kids like Jennifer Garner, and keeping up a regimen of healthy eating. But sometimes, especially during this difficult time for the nation, it’s more than ok to get into some comfort food and just take a break. So, let’s take a look at stars who have opened up about gaining some weight during quarantine!

Cynthia Bailey

If there’s one thing we’ve learned from years of watching The Real Housewives Of Atlanta it’s that you shouldn’t come for a housewife if you cannot take the heat in return. Cynthia Bailey, 53, has been a mainstay on the show for years, and she’s always been so confident and sexy regardless of what size she is. But recently, she got into a scuffle with an Instagram follower over a recent pic.

In the snap, Cynthia looked flawless showing off her black two-piece outfit perfect for a dressed-up night. But one supposed fan told Cynthia, upon seeing the snap,

» Read Full Article