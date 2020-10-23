‘rhoa’s-kandi-burruss,-44,-looks-unrecognizable-as-a-cat-in-sexy-halloween-costume:-‘purrrrrfect’

See Pic

Kandi Burruss gave the cast of ‘Cats’ a run for their money with her feline costume! The ‘RHOA’ star even used prosthetic makeup to go the extra mile for her ‘costume party.’

Kandi Burruss, 44, didn’t wear your average cat costume. Instead of simply throwing on a headband with ears and calling it a day, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star transformed into a realistic feline with body and face paint (well, and a headband too). Kandi credited this sexy cat look to makeup artist @lahluvie!

The costume didn’t end there. Kandi applied white press-on nails from celebrity nail tech @imnails to mimic the pointy talons on a cat, and a high ponytail that was held in place by a chic gold wrap (hair extensions courtesy of stylist Jodie Rowlands). For her outfit, the Bravo star rocked an asymmetrical, off-the-shoulder cheetah print top — was there really any other choice for this cat-themed look?

Kandi got all dressed up for a special occasion, besides it being Halloween season. “Someone said they were having a costume party & I said ‘Purrrrrfect!’,” Kandi captioned her Halloween look. Kandi’s friends and followers thought the cat transformation was “purrfect” too! “Killed it!,” her RHOA co-star Cynthia Bailey commented, while RHOA friend Marlo Hampton left a string of fire emojis for Kandi’s fire look. Love & Hip Hop: New York star Yandy Smith also chimed in to write, “Oh you snapped!!”

Kandi Burruss at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills, CA on Jan. 25, 2020. (Photo Credit: MEGA)

Kandi shared a video of her getting-ready process on her Instagram Story,

