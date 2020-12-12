‘RHOA’s Porsha Williams Slays Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Body’ Challenge Dance — Watch

Watch

December 12, 2020 1:24PM EST

Reality star Porsha Williams proved she’s got the moves when she shared a video of herself absolutely slaying the ‘Body’ dance challenge.

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, 39, surprised fans when she pulled out some incredible dance moves on Instagram! She shared a video of herself on December 11 trying her hand at Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Body” dance challenge, and her followers loved it! “Ody ody ody ody ! Something is clapping I’m def doing it right,” Porsha wrote in her caption. “@theestallion I got this challenge in the bag.” The reality star wore a blush colored silk slip dress while doing the dance in her living room, and dropped to the floor in fits of laughter after showing off her moves.

“Yasssss sis,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “It’s the smiling the whole time for me,” referencing her facial expression while doing the dance. Megan’s music video for her hit song featured Empire actress Taraji P. Henson, 50, Jordyn Woods, 23, and Blac Chyna, 32, and many more famous faces have been attempting the challenge on Instagram and TikTok.

However, it’s not just about a catchy song or fun dance moves in Megan’s eyes. When she took over the American Music Awards with the first ever live performance of “Body“, the hitmaker offered fans a powerful message about body positivity. “My body is mine and nobody owns it but me,” the singer, who was recently named “Rapper of the Year” by GQ, began.

