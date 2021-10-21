lisa-rinna-confirms-amelia-hamlin-initiated-scott-disick-split:-his-dm-drama-wasn’t-‘helpful’

Recap

October 20, 2021 9:00PM EDT

Lisa Rinna set the record straight during the Oct. 20 episode of ‘RHOBH’ — her daughter, Amelia Hamlin, was the one who pulled the plug on her romance with Scott Disick.

Lisa Rinna spilled all on daughter Amelia Hamlin‘s split with Scott Disick during Part 2 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion on Oct. 20. After going through some of Erika Jayne’s drama, Andy Cohen turned the spotlight on Lisa and asked her when and why Amelia, 19, and Scott, 38, called it quits. Plus, he asked who hit the eject button first.

“I think you just have to read the press,” Lisa coyly began before deciding to reveal the truth — “Amelia did,” she confessed with a laugh. Then, when Lisa was asked if she was glad Amelia ended the one-year relationship, Lisa simply said, “Yes.”

“She made [the decision] all on her own,” Lisa further revealed, while denying she pushed her daughter to initiate the split.

Lisa Rinna on ‘RHOBH. (Nicole Weingart/Bravo)

Andy then went into asking about Scott Disick’s DM drama that went down just before his split with Amelia, and when he asked if that was the real reason for their breakup, Lisa admitted, “Well, I don’t think that was helpful.”

“There’s never one reason why I think people split up. You know, now’s the time to heal. Now’s the time for everyone to heal,” Lisa said, while joking that that also includes herself. And Andy noted that part of her healing seems to include posting photos of Harry Styles on her Instagram page. As fans would know,

