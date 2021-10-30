rhobh-star-dorit-kemsley-breaks-her-silence-about-“terrifying”-home-invasion

Dorit Kemsley’s Home Invasion Robbery: NEW DETAILS

Dorit Kemsley is speaking out about her home robbery, which she described as a “terrifying ordeal.”

The incident at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s Encino, Calif. mansion occurred earlier this week. She and her kids, Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5, were all at home at the time of the robbery, while their dad and her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, was away.

Now, Dorit is breaking her silence on the situation.

“As you all know by now I have been through a terrifying ordeal, one that no parent or person should ever have to experience,” her statement read on Instagram on Saturday, Oct. 30. “I’ve received so many messages of love and support and I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It’s truly overwhelming.”

She continued, “My kids are unaware of what happened, they slept through it and I thank God for keeping my kids and myself from being physically harmed.”

The Bravo star explained that she and her loved ones need “to start the healing process” following the incident.

“I have thrown myself straight back into work as I want our family to return to normality as soon as possible,” she shared. “With the love and support of my husband, my incredible family, friends, fans and followers, I am confident this is the right thing to do whilst I independently work through the trauma.”

Aaron Poole/E! News

Dorit also took a moment to praise local law enforcement, stating, “I’m so grateful to the LAPD for their care and attention. Thank you again for all your support.”

Along with her statement,

» Read Full Article