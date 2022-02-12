larsa-pippen-says-she’s-‘traumatized’-after-relationship-with-ex-scottie-pippen:-‘he’s-the-punisher’

News

February 12, 2022 12:20AM EST

On the most recent episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Miami,’ Larsa Pippen recalls her ‘traumatizing’ experience with her ex Scottie Pippen and how he ‘punished’ her after she tried to sell their Miami home.

It’s getting real on The Real Housewives of Miami. On Thursday’s episode, Larsa Pippen, 47, revealed that her ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, 56, wasn’t so happy when she tried to sell their Miami home. “I don’t even know what’s happening,” Larsa said, adding how she “was kind of trying to force him to sell” their Miami property. She noted that, because of her actions, Scottie allegedly told her she would “have to send” their 14-year-old daughter, Sophia Pippen, “back to L.A.”

“I was traumatized,” Larsa said. “If he doesn’t get his way, he punishes me. He’s like The Punisher.” She later noted in a confessional interview that her former NBA player ex “is used to controlling the narrative.”

“This is like his last piece of control that he’s got over me and the kids,” she added, stating that “he’s only punishing me because I’m making him sell the house.”

Larsa & Scottie Pippen (Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP/Shutterstock).

The reality star later said during a confessional that her ex-husband is “pushing all the buttons to let me know that he’s still in charge and because I’m doing whatever makes me happy.” Headlines of her relationship with Minnesota Timberwolves player, Malik Beasley, then flashed across the screen (the pair dated briefly last year).

“So dating someone younger makes me happy? I’m doing it!” she continued. “Which leads me to believe that it’s a jealousy problem.

