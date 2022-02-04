‘rhonj’-alum-kim-depaola-reveals-why-teresa-giudice-should-‘take-it-slow’-with-luis-ruelas

Exclusive Interview

February 4, 2022 12:42AM EST

Kim DePaola is speaking out about the latest season of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ and giving her thoughts on Teresa Giudice’s new relationship.

HollywoodLife: What are your thoughts on the show? I want to hear more about your thoughts about Luis.

Kim DePaola: I was right. What happens, first 15 minutes of the show? Who do they mention? Kim D again. Kim D. Haven’t been on the show in a couple years. First 15 minutes in. Yeah. I mean, let’s face it. Come on. Listen, I tell the truth. Every time I speak, it always comes to fruition. Every single time. Every time. You can take it to the bank.

HL: What are your latest thoughts on Teresa?

KD: The thing I do agree with Theresa on when she was on, I agree that someone’s past should be in their past, but not every single woman cannot be lying, and she should take it slow. She’s not. She’s already living with them after a year. She has four daughters. I agree everyone’s past should be in their past, but man, does he have a past. There’s pasts, and then there’s pasts. They already dug in, first episode.

HL: Now, do you think Teresa will get married to this guy?

KD:

Oh God, yes. She’s all over this. That’s why she moved in so fast. She ain’t letting this one go. She’s all over it. She hit the mother load. She’s crazy about him. You could see she was blowing him kisses last night. All she does is talk about him. Crazy about him. If anyone’s going to leave, » Read Full Article