‘RHONJ’ Preview: Joe Gorga Storms Off During An Explosive Argument With Gia Giudice – Watch

February 3, 2022
Things are getting testy between Gia Giudice and her uncle Joe Gorga! Watch a preview of next week’s episode of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ here to see how it all goes down.

The deep, familial drama of the Gorgas and Giudices continues to rage on! This season, on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, things are heating up between Gia Giudice, 21, and her uncle, Joe Gorga, 42, In a preview for next week’s episode, Gia takes Joe to task during her mom Teresa Giudice‘s summer kick-off party, slamming him for calling out her father, Joe Giudice, 49, over the years (and definitely last season).

Gia first slams for Joe for coming at her “disrespectfully” as Joe tells her he’s her uncle and godfather and “older” than her but invites her to speak. “That doesn’t mean anything now zio [uncle] Joe, I’m an adult now so you can talk to me like one,” Gia snaps back, telling him she’s “done” with him being disrespectful and talking “down” to her.

“I would never allow my daughter to talk to my aunt or uncle …” he trailed off. “I mean where were you raised?” Joe then called her behavior “horrendous” and stormed off from the party as Gia condemned him for always doing “a scene.”

Watch more of the preview in the below clip!

RHONJ fans know all too well the Giudice-Gorga familial drama that’s been consistently brewing — and exploding — for, well, seemingly forever. Basically ever since the show began. The sprinkle cookies hit the fan yet again during last season when,

