rhonj’:-andy-cohen-snaps-at-teresa-giudice-amid-her-fight-with-joe-gorga

View gallery

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Soul Brother/Shutterstock

Andy Cohen got involved in the familial tension between Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga during the most recent Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion episode. Following last week’s drama where Joe stormed off stage after a blowout fight with his sister, Joe’s wife Melissa Gorga and Andy both came to his defense. Both had choice words for Teresa after she claimed her brother was “like a housewife” and called him “a b–ch boy.”

“You’re just so quick to put him down all the time,” Melissa told her sister-in-law. “Any dig you can dig.”

“I’m not putting him down!” Teresa snapped back, to which Andy retorted, “Well, you did just put him down. You’re demeaning him by saying, ‘What are you even doing here? You’re in the women’s drama.’ Please go talk to him.”

“I’m not putting him down. He’s my baby brother, I’ve always kissed his ass. This is why he’s used to it,” Teresa responded.

“Okay, good, well go kiss his ass some more,” Andy told her.

Teresa Giudice & Joe Gorga (Soul Brother/Shutterstock).

While backstage, Joe confided in the other men, like Margaret Josephs‘ husband, Joe Benigno, saying he was “done with this nonsense.”

“My sister keeps on saying I get involved with the women,” he said. “I don’t get involved with the women, I don’t wanna get involved with anybody. I quit.”

Teresa eventually came into Joe’s dressing room attempting to calm the heat between them.

» Read Full Article