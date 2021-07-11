‘rhop’-star-robyn-dixon-and-husband-put-wedding-on-hold

PUBLISHED ON : JULY 11, 2021 / 07:16 PM

Real Housewives of Potomac fans will have to wait a little longer to see Robyn Dixon and her ex-husband Juan Dixon walk down the aisles to get remarried.

Robyn revealed to Page Six that the COVID-19 pandemic delayed their plans for a second wedding in the new season of RHOP.

“I was very respectful of the pandemic. Like, I pretty much didn’t leave my house for, like, that first three months,” she said, adding that “wedding planning for me was just not really, like, an option.”

“Juan and I have been married before, we have kids, so it’s not as urgent for us as it is for other people who want to, like, get their family life started,” Robyn continued.

The couple, both 42 years old, have two sons, 13-year-old Corey and Carter, 11. Robyn further explained that she and Juan didn’t want to plan a wedding with constantly changing CDC pandemic guidelines.

They first got married in July 2005 and divorced in March 2012, according to Page Six. Instead of going their separate ways, the couple continued to live together. They decided to remarry each other in December 2019.

