Celebrities

'RHOP's' Dr. Wendy Osefo Gets Candid About The Sixth Season

by Friday, August 6, 2021
'rhop's'-dr.-wendy-osefo-gets-candid-about-the-sixth-season

Subscribe

Season 2021 Clip (02:59)
8 hours ago BET BUZZ: ‘RHOP’s’ Dr. Wendy Osefo Gets Candid About The Sixth Season

BET caught up with Dr. Wendy Osefo, where she revealed the one thing she would change from her first season. Plus, see a sneak-peek from this week’s new episode! COMMENTS Next up BET BUZZ Zonnique on BET Buzz 2021 01:11 Zonnique Hits The Recording Studio With Her Daughter!

Plus, see other celebrity moms hanging with their kids.

14 hours ago

  • Share
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google+
  • Pinterest
  • Tumblr
  • Whatsapp
  • Email

BET BUZZ Bill Bellamy on BET Buzz 2021 01:38 Bill Bellamy Regrets Not Trademarking ‘Booty Call’

The comedian coined the phrase during a standup show.

14 hours ago

  • Share
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google+
  • Pinterest
  • Tumblr
  • Whatsapp
  • Email

BET BUZZ H.E.R. on BET Buzz 2021 01:20 H.E.R. Removes Her Signature Shades For An Intense Workout

Plus, see other celebs who are living a healthy lifestyle!

14 hours ago

  • Share
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google+
  • Pinterest
  • Tumblr
  • Whatsapp
  • Email

See More

Get More!

Get Your celebs Fix Follow us

facebook twitter instagram pinterest youtube

SUBSCRIBE Subscribe SUBSCRIBE Subscribe Subscribe to our Newsletter See our Privacy Policy to learn more about our privacy practice.  » Read Full Article

No tags
I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

← Previous post

Britney Spears' Proposed Conservator Will Audit Jamie for Alleged Wrongdoing

Next post →

Jennifer Lopez Rocks Frilly Green Dress After Romantic Birthday Getaway With Ben Affleck — Watch