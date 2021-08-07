Subscribe

8 hours ago BET BUZZ: ‘RHOP’s’ Dr. Wendy Osefo Gets Candid About The Sixth Season

BET caught up with Dr. Wendy Osefo, where she revealed the one thing she would change from her first season. Plus, see a sneak-peek from this week’s new episode! COMMENTS Next up BET BUZZ 01:11 Zonnique Hits The Recording Studio With Her Daughter!

Plus, see other celebrity moms hanging with their kids.

14 hours ago

BET BUZZ 01:38 Bill Bellamy Regrets Not Trademarking ‘Booty Call’

The comedian coined the phrase during a standup show.

14 hours ago

BET BUZZ 01:20 H.E.R. Removes Her Signature Shades For An Intense Workout

Plus, see other celebs who are living a healthy lifestyle!

14 hours ago

