Richard Engel Says 6-Year-Old Son Henry Has Taken “Turn for the Worse” Due to Rare Neurological Disorder

May 31, 2022
Richard Engel has shared a heartbreaking update on his 6-year-old son, Henry, who was born with a variant of Rett syndrome.

“For everyone following Henry’s story, unfortunately he’s taken a turn for the worse,” Richard wrote in a tweet shared on May 31. “His condition progressed and he’s developed dystonia: uncontrolled shaking/ stiffness.”

Richard continued by noting that while Henry was in the hospital for six weeks, he is now “home and getting love from brother Theo.”

Richard’s post was paired with a video of Henry and his younger brother in bed. In the touching clip, Theo, 2, is seen giving Henry a kiss on the head.

Following Richard’s announcement, Today shared an Instagram post on the matter. Users took to the comment section to share their thoughts in Henry’s honor.

Al Roker wrote, “I cannot imagine doing the incredible work you are doing while Henry has taken a turn. God bless you all. Thank you and your crew for the courageous journalism.”

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle chimed in, adding, “Praying for Richard and his beautiful family…thinking about all the amazing reporting he is doing from Ukraine while dealing with these enormous family health challenges.”

After the outpour of support received by fans, Richard took to Twitter again on May 31 to share a picture of Henry sitting up.

“Thank you everyone for all the kind messages, from Henry, our Mr. Handsome,” he wrote.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Rett syndrome—which currently has no cure—is a rare genetic disorder that leads to a loss of communication and motor skills.

