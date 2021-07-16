richard-sherman’s-wife-says-he-threatened-‘to-kill-himself’

PUBLISHED ON : JULY 15, 2021 / 08:29 PM

New audio of a 911 call made by Richard Sherman’s wife reveals that the NFL star and current free agent cornerback allegedly threatened suicide after a night of heavy drinking.

KRIO Radio tweeted out audio of the 911 call, which has Sherman’s wife Ashley pleading with a dispatcher to send police to their residence in Seattle.

“I need officers to my house now, my husband is drunk and belligerent,” she said. “He’s threatening to kill himself.”

She adds: “He’s being aggressive, he’s wrestling with my uncle, he’s threatening to kill himself. He’s sent text messages to people telling them he is going to hang himself.”

As the operator attempts to calm Ashley, she says repeatedly that there aren’t any weapons present but that Sherman said he would confront police if they responded.

“He’s saying if police show up — please don’t shoot him is what I’m asking,” Ashley continued on the call. “He has no weapons. He said if the police show up he will try to fight them.”

When the 911 dispatcher asks Sherman’s wife how much alcohol her husband has consumed, she responds: “Two bottles – of vodka and Hennessy.”

Sherman allegedly did struggle with officers when they arrived on scene at the home and was arrested by the Redmond Police Department. He was initially charged with domestic violence burglary.

