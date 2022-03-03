riff-raff-unleashes-new-electrifying-‘lilac-lightning’-single-ahead-of-new-tour

After unleashing some tasty tracks, Riff Raff switches up the flavors with a little bit of ‘Lilac Lightning,’ and he shares how his upcoming tour will give fans something ‘they have never heard before.’

Check the forecast because Riff Raff is about to make it rain. Nearly one year after the iconic rapper released his TURQUOiSE TORNADO album, he summons forth a storm like Thor, dropping down some “Lilac Lightning” on his fans. In the song, premiering on HollywoodLife, the rapper — also known as Jody Highroller — joins Cash Motivated to spit alongside a haunting trap beat. Riff Raff spends his verse name-checking Billy Blanks, Chuck Norris, Zack Morris while delivering the next song you’ll hear on repeat at the club.

Or, you might hear it when you see Riff Raff in person. Days before releasing his new single, Riff Raff announced The Lilac Lightning Tour. Kicking off on March 16 in Dallas, Texas, the tour sees Riff Raff head west before circling up north and back down south again. “I can’t wait to hit the road this spring on The Lilac Lightning Tour, to get back on the road and perform for my fans,” Riff Raff tells HollywoodLife. “This is going to be a special tour for me as I’m going to be bringing out a full live band with me to give fans a chance to hear some of my classic songs like they have never heard before, as well as dive into new music I have been working on.”

“I’ve also partnered with ACTIV-8 to bring some ‘Lilac Lightning’ into people’s lives with my custom flavored Delta 8 shots,” adds Riff Raff. The Lilac Lightning Tour is sponsored by ACTIV-8,

