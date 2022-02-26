Pregnant Rihanna Wears Black Mini As She Holds Hands With A$AP Rocky After Gucci Show – Photos

See Pics

February 25, 2022 11:08PM EST

Soon-to-be-mommy Rihanna looked as stunning as ever leaving the Gucci show as she showed off her pregnant belly in a sexy black mini dress.

Rihanna, 34, and her beau A$AP Rocky, 33, just showed up Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week show looking as fashionable as ever, and they didn’t lose any sense of style on their way out! In photos you can see here, the A-list couple was spotted leaving the Gucci show holding hands and looking as cute as ever as RiRi showed off her pregnant belly in a sheer, sexy black mini dress with Gucci’s GG logo printed all over. The dress had a halter neck and cutout in the front, where the singer displayed a massive silver cross necklace which also matched her silver snakeskin clutch.

RiRi went full-on ’70s disco for the look, pairing the mini dress with her oversized lilac Gucci fur coat and black strappy heels, adding metallic and matching lilac eyeshadow to complete the look. A$AP, for his part, wore a camouflage vest over a white t-shirt, yellow and white stripe motorcycle gloves, and khaki cargo pants with camouflage embellishments.

A$AP Rocky and girlfriend Rihanna leave the Gucci show in Milan (photopress / BACKGRID).

RiRi has been rocking looks all week, recently looking fabulous when she attended the Gucci show on Friday, also with her beau. The pregnant singer channeled Egyptian queen Cleopatra with a metallic chain metal headpiece that covered her entire head and beautifully framed her face. Aside from her headwear, Rihanna was to put her bare baby bump on display in a stylish, edgy crop top.

