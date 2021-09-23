rihanna-drops-tantalizing-details-about-her-next-album

PUBLISHED ON : SEPTEMBER 22, 2021 / 09:18 PM

Rihanna’s next album is one of the most anticipated in all of music, so whenever she talks about it, millions are all ears.

In the midst of rolling out her Fenty lingerie line, the multi-Grammy winner explained that she’s taking time to “experiment,” suggesting her new music will sound way different than her previous work.

“You’re not going to expect what you hear. Just put that in your mind,” Rihanna said before the taping of her “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3” event, which will air Friday (September 24) on Amazon Prime Video.

“Whatever you know of Rihanna is not going to be what you hear,” said RiRi in the video. “I’m really experimenting. Music is like fashion. You should be able to play. I should be able to wear whatever I want. I treat music the same way. So I’m having fun and it’s going to be completely different.”

Rihanna says her next album is “going to be completely different.” Promoting her latest Savage X Fenty Show, the pop star says she’s been “having fun” recording new music. pic.twitter.com/tOkty4ONAf

Rihanna released ANTI in 2016, which featured hit singles like “Work” and “Needed.” Last year, she said she had begun recording new music.

It still isn’t clear when Rihanna is slated to drop a new album or even what it’s called. Hopefully, she’ll speak more about it as it gets closer to an official release date.

