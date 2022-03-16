pregnant-rihanna-rocks-powder-blue-shearling-&-mini-skirt-for-dinner-at-giorgio-baldi

See Pic

March 16, 2022 7:56AM EDT

RiRi continues her pregnancy style streak with her latest look, sporting a blue shearling jacket and showing off her gams in a metallic mini skirt.

Rihanna was a vision in blue on Tuesday night as she headed to dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles. The pregnant star continued to shine in her stylish maternity wear, this time actually covering her growing baby bump in a light blue hoodie with an airbrush imprint and “Dream” inscribed on the front. She covered the sweatshirt with a matching colored blue leather and shearling jacket that featured black piping. RiRi gave the look some sparkle by also wearing a shimmering metallic mini skirt and purple strappy heels with bejeweled embellishments around the ankles. The gorgeous Barbadian singer pulled her hair up to complete the look, also adding silver drop earrings to the mix.

Rihanna out and about while pregnant. (Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock)

The 34-year-old looked looked sexier than ever during a March 12 trip again to Giorgio Baldi. As she headed to dinner on that occasion, she rocked a custom silver bikini top by Alexander Wang and paired the revealing top with an on-trend black leather micro mini skirt. The mom-to-be also matched the look with a loose-fitting bomber style jacket, also by Alexander Wang, and over-the-knee boots.

Rihanna heads to dinner while pregnant. (Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock)

The silver top matched perfectly with a chain necklace and chunky hoop earrings. The “S&M” singer kept her gorgeous eyes hidden behind a pair of sunglasses, opting to keep her black hair slicked back into a high ponytail.

The “Work” singer announced she was expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky,

