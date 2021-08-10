rihanna-shares-video-montage-of-celebs-raving-over-her-beautiful-smell-as-she-launches-fragrance

Watch

August 10, 2021 1:56AM EDT

Rihanna smells like heaven — and she has the testimonials to prove it. The singer shared a montage of celebrities gushing over her smell amid the launch of her new Fenty perfume.

Rihanna smells good — and she has the receipts to back this up! A day after she announced the launch of her Fenty Beauty perfume, the business mogul, 33, followed up with a hilarious video montage on Monday, Aug. 9 of celebrities gushing over her “heavenly” scent, one that has been likened to “dreams and wishes coming true.”

The testimonials come from pretty convincing public figures, including Lil Nas X, Jennifer Lawrence, and Jim Parsons, among others. Rihanna interspersed the video with screenshots of Instagram comments and tweets that reinforce the notion that she smells like heaven on earth. She captioned the post, “just sayin’”

In the clip, Lil Nas X responds with “Rihanna” when asked, “What’s your favorite smell?” Elsewhere, Jennifer gushes about the singer’s “really soft skin” and said she “smelled really good.” Jim, on the other hand, gushed about the “Desperado” singer’s scent while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and simply responded with “heaven” when asked about her scent.

RiRi announced the launch of Fenty Beauty’s first perfume on her Instagram on Sunday. She shared the news alongside a visual that depicted her among nature. “We’re fucked up most of the time,” she narrates in the visual. “And it’s not because we want to be that way. It’s because we’re dealt the hand — and guess what?

