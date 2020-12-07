rita-ora-admits-she-‘forgot’-that-she-dated-rob-kardashian:-it-was-so-‘short-lived’

Interview

Seems Rita Ora just pulled a Taylor Swift and ‘forgot’ that Rob Kardashian even existed. The singer had to be reminded that she once dated the ‘KUWTK’ star, and said there wasn’t much she could ‘remember’ about it.

“Oh, I forgot about that.” In just five words, Rita Ora delivered a metric ton of shade on Rob Kardashian. Rita, 30, was speaking with The Sunday Times when the publication brought up her 2012 fling with Rob, 33. It seems that eight years later, that romantic moment was barely a blip on her memory. “It was very short-lived. I was so young,” she continued. “It was fun. It was very, very fun, I guess. That’s all I remember.”

To be fair to Rita, she and Rob were only romantically linked for two months in 2012. Plus, Rita probably wanted to forget about the relationship considering how Rob reacted after the split. Rob went online and tweeted accusations that Rita “cheated on me with nearly 20 dudes.” He also Tweeted-and-deleted, “I wonder how many she’ll sleep with now that we apart? How can a woman who is so busy trying to start her own career have time to be with so many dudes all while in a relationship.” The rant then veered into “slut-shaming” territory, which prompted Khloe Kardashian to chime in, “Rob be nice kiddddd.”

Rob Kardashian and Rita Ora leaves the Jay Z and Kanye West’s ‘Watch The Throne’ tour London show after-party at DSTRKT London in 2012 (MEGA)

“I never thought it was actually a relationship, in all honesty,” Rita said in March 2013.

